W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.67 to $55.33 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $55.33 to $59.33 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $57.33 price target on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on W. R. Berkley from $58.67 to $57.33 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

NYSE WRB opened at $54.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. W. R. Berkley has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $59.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.93 and a 200-day moving average of $53.98.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth about $213,635,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,706,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,904,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,690,000 after buying an additional 898,027 shares in the last quarter. Maren Capital LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,915,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,261,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,192,000 after buying an additional 458,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

See Also

