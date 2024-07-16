Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by River Global Investors LLP

River Global Investors LLP raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 196.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,169 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,357 shares during the period. River Global Investors LLP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 185.7% during the first quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 196.6% during the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 187.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 13,303,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $800,454,000 after buying an additional 8,674,100 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 195.4% during the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 40,825 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 27,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 167.8% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,989,977 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $119,737,000 after buying an additional 1,246,840 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.83.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $1,728,561.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 390,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,367,350.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $1,728,561.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 390,165 shares in the company, valued at $26,367,350.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,748,313.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,018,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,239,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,525,340 shares of company stock worth $953,023,399 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $69.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $70.45. The stock has a market cap of $560.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

