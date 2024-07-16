Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.80.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warrior Met Coal

In related news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $750,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,550.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,739,572.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,587,447.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $750,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,550.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 263,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,546,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 1,567.7% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE HCC opened at $72.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.34. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Warrior Met Coal has a 12-month low of $37.65 and a 12-month high of $75.53.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.99 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.85%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

