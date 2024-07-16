Wedbush Weighs in on M&T Bank Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MTB)

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a report released on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.65. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank’s current full-year earnings is $13.90 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s FY2024 earnings at $14.08 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MTB. StockNews.com lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.58.

M&T Bank stock opened at $158.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.39 and a 200 day moving average of $143.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.77. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $159.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 36.51%.

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $226,387.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,662.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $226,387.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at $464,662.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.11, for a total value of $1,471,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,081,914.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,553 shares of company stock worth $14,724,147. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTB. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 16.6% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 8.5% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 31,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 93,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 32,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 12,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

