Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $53.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CZR. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.47.

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

CZR traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.09. 158,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,827,790. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.27. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 2.99. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $31.74 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 6.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.96 per share, for a total transaction of $319,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 191,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,636.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.96 per share, for a total transaction of $319,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 191,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,636.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,455,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 181,697 shares in the company, valued at $6,611,953.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22,920.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

