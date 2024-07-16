Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Wells Fargo & Company in a report issued on Saturday, July 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.39. The consensus estimate for Wells Fargo & Company’s current full-year earnings is $5.14 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.21 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.23%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC stock opened at $57.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $201.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $2,623,044,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,319,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,295,459,000 after acquiring an additional 263,176 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,218,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,241,231,000 after acquiring an additional 781,772 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,237,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,770,000 after acquiring an additional 526,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,941,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $932,352,000 after acquiring an additional 596,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

