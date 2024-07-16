Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 18th. Analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation to post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $69.85 on Tuesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $38.81 and a 52-week high of $70.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.57%.

Several brokerages have commented on WAL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.29.

In related news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 1,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $64,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,636 shares in the company, valued at $361,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

