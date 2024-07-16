William Blair Comments on Lennox International Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LII)

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Lennox International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 10th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the construction company will earn $6.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $6.50. The consensus estimate for Lennox International’s current full-year earnings is $20.01 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q3 2024 earnings at $6.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $24.00 EPS.

LII has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $550.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $507.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lennox International from $505.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lennox International from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Lennox International from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $520.15.

Lennox International Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:LII opened at $564.64 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $517.75 and its 200-day moving average is $479.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $328.94 and a 12 month high of $572.49. The firm has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.30. Lennox International had a return on equity of 303.36% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Lennox International by 38.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 68 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its position in Lennox International by 1,640.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 87 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the first quarter worth $41,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 403.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Lennox International’s payout ratio is presently 26.65%.

About Lennox International

(Get Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.