Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $41.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Williams Companies traded as high as $43.36 and last traded at $43.08, with a volume of 179139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.98.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $51.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.43 and its 200-day moving average is $38.19.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 79.83%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

