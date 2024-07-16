WizzFinancial (LON:FIN) Insider Bill Newton Sells 238,000 Shares

WizzFinancial (LON:FIN – Get Free Report) insider Bill Newton sold 238,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.51), for a total value of £92,820 ($120,373.49).

WizzFinancial Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 23.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.97, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of £21.02 million, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.59. WizzFinancial has a 12-month low of GBX 29.10 ($0.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 43.73 ($0.57).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of WizzFinancial in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

About WizzFinancial

WizzFinancial operates as a platform for B2B payments and foreign exchange solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions, Consumer Foreign Exchange Solutions, and B2B & Payment Technology Solutions. The Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions segment offers cross-border payments services through digital and physical channels.

