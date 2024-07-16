Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Acquired by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 60.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,501 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,448,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,988,549,000 after purchasing an additional 437,215 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $1,491,149,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,260,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $624,167,000 after buying an additional 114,660 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Workday by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,511,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $417,338,000 after acquiring an additional 75,903 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,198,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,863,000 after acquiring an additional 20,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $232.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $227.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.01 and a 12 month high of $311.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Workday from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Workday from $330.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $316.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.17, for a total transaction of $11,922,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 786,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,407,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.17, for a total transaction of $11,922,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 786,000 shares in the company, valued at $164,407,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 76,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.74, for a total value of $17,317,494.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $23,353,539.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 468,672 shares of company stock valued at $103,096,914. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

