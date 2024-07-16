Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Receives $40.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.67.

A number of analysts recently commented on YELP shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Yelp from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

NYSE:YELP opened at $36.35 on Friday. Yelp has a 1-year low of $34.76 and a 1-year high of $48.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.75 and a 200 day moving average of $39.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.33.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The local business review company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $332.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.66 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yelp will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $253,680.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 288,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,467,634.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $253,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 288,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,467,634.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 26,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $978,413.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 167,861 shares in the company, valued at $6,147,069.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,068 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,590 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Yelp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,994,129 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $94,402,000 after buying an additional 13,790 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,215,355 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $57,535,000 after purchasing an additional 482,242 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,019,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $48,284,000 after acquiring an additional 12,511 shares during the period. Goodnow Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Yelp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 641,660 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $30,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 10.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 512,586 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $20,196,000 after purchasing an additional 49,081 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

