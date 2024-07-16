Zacks Research Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Get Sabre alerts:

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2026 earnings estimates for Sabre in a report released on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Sabre’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SABR. StockNews.com raised shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Sabre from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sabre currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.13.

Sabre stock opened at $3.13 on Monday. Sabre has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $5.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.08. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.72.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $782.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.02 million.

In related news, EVP Ann J. Bruder purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $52,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 262,517 shares in the company, valued at $690,419.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sabre news, CFO Michael O. Randolfi bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 587,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,241.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann J. Bruder bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $52,600.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 262,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,419.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 135,000 shares of company stock worth $368,650. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in Sabre during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sabre by 340.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,846 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sabre by 301.4% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 29,129 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 21,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

