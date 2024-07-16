Zacks Research Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Corning in a research note issued on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Corning’s current full-year earnings is $1.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Corning’s FY2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GLW. Fox Advisors raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Corning from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC upgraded shares of Corning from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.38.

GLW stock opened at $45.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a PE ratio of 64.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. Corning has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $46.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.75%.

In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $990,772.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,266.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $990,772.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,266.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,950.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,207 shares of company stock valued at $5,876,067. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Corning by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 83,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,502 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 53,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Patron Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 14,761 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

