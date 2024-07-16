Zacks Research Weighs in on Ameren Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AEE)

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ameren in a report issued on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.80. The consensus estimate for Ameren’s current full-year earnings is $4.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ameren’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.87 EPS.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. Ameren’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS.

AEE has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ameren from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameren has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ameren

Ameren Price Performance

AEE stock opened at $72.75 on Tuesday. Ameren has a 1 year low of $67.03 and a 1 year high of $88.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.90. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.44.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameren news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,410.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $106,935.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,520.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,318,410.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ameren

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 115.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 117.6% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 108.1% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ameren

(Get Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.