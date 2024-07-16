Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 222.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 89.1% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Zoetis by 371.4% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total transaction of $139,529.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.75.

NYSE ZTS traded up $1.53 on Tuesday, reaching $179.51. The stock had a trading volume of 44,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864,957. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.98. The stock has a market cap of $81.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.86. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.80 and a 12-month high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

