ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Receives $18.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.86.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ZI. Mizuho downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

Read Our Latest Report on ZI

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $11.50 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $30.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.50, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.06.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.84 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ZoomInfo Technologies

In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $92,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,316,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,285,327.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 3,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $39,771.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,209.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $92,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,316,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,285,327.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,974 shares of company stock valued at $298,154 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ZoomInfo Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,448,000. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 420.0% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 129,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 104,675 shares during the last quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 243,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after buying an additional 148,000 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,072,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.