Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) Trading 5.1% Higher

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY – Get Free Report) was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.09 and last traded at $5.85. Approximately 1,623 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.
Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Trading Up 5.1 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.42.
Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3494 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.30%.
About Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology
Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of construction and agricultural machinery in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: New Digital, New Materials, and New Energy.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.