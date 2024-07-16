Zscaler, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share (NASDAQ:ZS)

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zscaler in a research report issued on Thursday, July 11th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Murphy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.26). The consensus estimate for Zscaler’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Zscaler’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.39. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $553.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.55 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ZS. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Zscaler from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Zscaler from $275.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Zscaler from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.21.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $204.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $182.07 and its 200 day moving average is $200.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $131.59 and a 12 month high of $259.61. The stock has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of -400.92 and a beta of 0.84.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total transaction of $1,414,313.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,148,154.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $217,683,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $117,599,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $72,051,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $47,217,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 19,012.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 223,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,629,000 after purchasing an additional 222,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

