Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Downgraded by Mizuho

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Mizuho from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $220.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.60% from the company’s previous close.

ZS has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (down previously from $290.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $214.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.21.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $204.47 on Tuesday. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $131.59 and a 1-year high of $259.61. The firm has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of -400.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.07 and a 200-day moving average of $200.86.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $553.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.55 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.93, for a total transaction of $848,380.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 251,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,497,924.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Zscaler by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zscaler by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zscaler by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

