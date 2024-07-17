10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $53.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on 10x Genomics from $52.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on 10x Genomics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on 10x Genomics from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a peer perform rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.77.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.65. 10x Genomics has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.84.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 30.85% and a negative net margin of 42.20%. The business had revenue of $141.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. 10x Genomics’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that 10x Genomics will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $118,511.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,618,276.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 2,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $71,344.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,732.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $118,511.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 889,641 shares in the company, valued at $21,618,276.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,900 shares of company stock worth $289,170. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 501.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

