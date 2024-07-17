11,788 Shares in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Purchased by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 10.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Getty Realty by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 60,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 12,959 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 145,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 21,005 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GTY. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

NYSE GTY opened at $29.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Getty Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.70 and a twelve month high of $34.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.90.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.27). Getty Realty had a net margin of 32.74% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $48.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

