12,712 Shares in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Bought by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Get Nomura alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NMR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Nomura during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nomura by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. 15.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomura Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NMR opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $6.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.76.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura ( NYSE:NMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter. Nomura had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 4.78%.

(Free Report)

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.