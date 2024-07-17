13,345 Shares in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Purchased by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000.

Shares of CNK stock opened at $20.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.34. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $22.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.91 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 69.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CNK shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.70.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

