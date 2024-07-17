135,895 Shares in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Bought by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 135,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $1.50 price target (down previously from $2.00) on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. B. Riley raised shares of ChargePoint to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $4.25 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.88.

ChargePoint Stock Up 9.2 %

CHPT stock opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.45. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $9.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.80.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 93.05% and a negative return on equity of 127.18%. The firm had revenue of $107.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.09 million. On average, analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ChargePoint

In related news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 43,596 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $65,394.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 438,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,006. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 19,007 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $26,609.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 402,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 43,596 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $65,394.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 438,004 shares in the company, valued at $657,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,099 shares of company stock valued at $137,498 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ChargePoint Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

