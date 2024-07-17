1,428 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Bought by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 3.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in General Electric by 30.8% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 9,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in General Electric by 0.4% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 16,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in General Electric by 21.6% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GE shares. TD Cowen raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus upped their price objective on General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Electric

General Electric Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:GE opened at $162.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. General Electric has a 1-year low of $84.42 and a 1-year high of $170.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.31 and a 200 day moving average of $154.64. The firm has a market cap of $178.20 billion, a PE ratio of 53.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.