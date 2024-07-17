1,929 Shares in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Purchased by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHD. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 2,087.5% in the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $5,847,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $1,403,952.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,926.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $5,847,978.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,346 shares of company stock worth $19,465,948 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD opened at $102.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.03. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $110.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. Barclays cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.65.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

