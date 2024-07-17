2,642 Shares in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Acquired by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,642 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Get Itron alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Itron by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com cut Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Itron from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Itron from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Itron from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Itron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.82.

Insider Transactions at Itron

In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 501 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $54,543.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,930,852.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total transaction of $54,543.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,847 shares in the company, valued at $7,930,852.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $95,043.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,444,965.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,775 shares of company stock valued at $192,613 over the last three months. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Itron Stock Performance

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $107.43 on Wednesday. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.11 and a 1 year high of $111.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.39. Itron had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $603.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itron Profile

(Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.