3,380 Shares in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Acquired by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,380 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QCR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of QCR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of QCR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QCR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QCR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

QCR stock opened at $68.68 on Wednesday. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $68.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.55.

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.27. QCR had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $141.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is 3.58%.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

