4,100 Shares in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Acquired by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ODP by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,965,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $223,283,000 after purchasing an additional 13,870 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its stake in ODP by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,748,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,418,000 after purchasing an additional 133,750 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ODP by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,481,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,419,000 after purchasing an additional 493,233 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ODP by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,989,000 after purchasing an additional 164,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ODP by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 524,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,212,000 after acquiring an additional 54,836 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ODP Stock Performance

ODP opened at $41.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.58. The ODP Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.63 and a fifty-two week high of $58.98.

ODP Profile

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. ODP had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The ODP Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

