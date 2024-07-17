5,103 Shares in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Purchased by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,715,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $906,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,296 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,021,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $865,977,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 908.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,181,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767,408 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth about $201,232,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,371,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,524,000 after purchasing an additional 311,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $52.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 77.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.94. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 95.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

