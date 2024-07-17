5,308 Shares in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Purchased by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VVV. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VVV opened at $47.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.12 and its 200-day moving average is $41.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83. Valvoline Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $47.64.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 136.59%. The firm had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VVV. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Valvoline in a report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.88.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

