5,654 Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPM) Acquired by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF in the first quarter worth $234,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GRPM opened at $123.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.24. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF has a 1 year low of $81.86 and a 1 year high of $123.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.14.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (GRPM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap growth stocks with perceived quality and value characteristics. GRPM was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is issued by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.