5,654 Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPM) Acquired by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF in the first quarter worth $234,000.
Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:GRPM opened at $123.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.24. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF has a 1 year low of $81.86 and a 1 year high of $123.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.14.
Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (GRPM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap growth stocks with perceived quality and value characteristics. GRPM was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is issued by Invesco.
