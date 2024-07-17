5,703 Shares in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,703 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Quanex Building Products by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 27,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 43,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanex Building Products Trading Up 9.4 %

Quanex Building Products stock opened at $30.67 on Wednesday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 12 month low of $24.97 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $266.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NX shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

About Quanex Building Products

(Free Report)

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

See Also

