679 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Purchased by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.52, for a total value of $1,334,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,961 shares in the company, valued at $68,358,592.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,675 shares of company stock worth $76,931,522 over the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $369.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.52 and a 52 week high of $398.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $360.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.81 billion, a PE ratio of 696.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $432.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.35.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

