853 Shares in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Acquired by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,312,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $600,387,000 after buying an additional 15,798 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 787,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $229,607,000 after purchasing an additional 103,521 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 478,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $124,251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,686,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 345,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,710,000 after purchasing an additional 50,088 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $267.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.69 and a 200 day moving average of $265.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.53. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.11 and a 12 month high of $299.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.37. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on HII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.00.

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total transaction of $262,867.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,530.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total transaction of $384,105.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,129.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total transaction of $262,867.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,530.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

