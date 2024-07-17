9,571 Shares in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Purchased by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 222,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after buying an additional 16,750 shares in the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,359,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 491.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.59.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0606 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

