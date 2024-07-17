98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Get 98532 (KMP.TO) alerts:

98532 (KMP.TO) Stock Performance

98532 has a 52-week low of C$12.04 and a 52-week high of C$14.76.

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.79. The firm had revenue of C$87.51 million for the quarter.

98532 (KMP.TO) Company Profile

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 98532 (KMP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 98532 (KMP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.