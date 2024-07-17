Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,441 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 517.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

NASDAQ ASO opened at $57.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.83 and a 12 month high of $75.73.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 6.73%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ASO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $82.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.87.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

