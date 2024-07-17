Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director David W. Ruttenberg Sells 1,400 Shares of Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 1,400 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $14,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 435,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,167.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Accel Entertainment stock opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.37 and a 1-year high of $12.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.58.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 36.88%. The business had revenue of $301.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.77 million. On average, analysts predict that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACEL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,101,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,964,000 after purchasing an additional 210,862 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 18,003 shares in the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

