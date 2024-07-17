ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $40.61

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.61 and last traded at $40.59, with a volume of 11355 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACIW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on ACI Worldwide from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.46. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.12. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $316.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACI Worldwide

In other ACI Worldwide news, Director James C. Hale III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $355,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,274.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director James C. Hale III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $183,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,935,966.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Hale III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $355,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,274.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1,127.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 73,090 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 638.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 210.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 116,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 78,987 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 42.1% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 49.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

