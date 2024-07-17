Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Barclays

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ADNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Adient from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Adient from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Adient from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Adient from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Adient Stock Performance

Adient stock opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.19. Adient has a 12 month low of $22.93 and a 12 month high of $46.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.55 and its 200-day moving average is $30.61.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. Adient had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Adient’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Adient will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Carlin sold 4,207 shares of Adient stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $121,582.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,372.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Adient by 2.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Adient by 44.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 6.4% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Adient by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

