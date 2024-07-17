ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 27,726 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the first quarter valued at $1,028,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 152.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 732,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after buying an additional 442,315 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 460,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 112,831 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,892,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,514,000 after buying an additional 840,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 417.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 75,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Trading Up 2.5 %

ADMA Biologics stock opened at $13.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -686.50 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.38. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $13.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $81.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.28 million. ADMA Biologics had a positive return on equity of 17.24% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADMA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on ADMA Biologics from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ADMA Biologics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADMA Biologics

Insider Buying and Selling at ADMA Biologics

In other ADMA Biologics news, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 100,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $1,072,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,081,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,313,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADMA Biologics Profile

(Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.