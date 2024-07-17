Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the June 15th total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Aegon

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aegon in the 4th quarter valued at about $518,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aegon by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 92,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 35,411 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Aegon by 580.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 10,296 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aegon by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 30,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 13,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Aegon Stock Performance

Aegon stock opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. Aegon has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $6.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AEG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

