Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 430,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.14% of Affirm worth $16,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Trading Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ AFRM opened at $33.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 12.94 and a current ratio of 12.94. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $52.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.47.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.27. Affirm had a negative net margin of 32.17% and a negative return on equity of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $576.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on AFRM. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Affirm in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.66.

Insider Activity

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $277,259.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,591.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

