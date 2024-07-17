Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Short Interest Down 6.3% in June

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.0 days.
Agile Group Price Performance
AGPYY opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. Agile Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average of $4.64.
Agile Group Company Profile
