Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Short Interest Down 6.3% in June

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.0 days.

AGPYY opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. Agile Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average of $4.64.

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company develops and sells properties; provides property construction, ecological landscaping, and home and decoration, environmental protection, and commercial management services.

