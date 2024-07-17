Agilyx ASA (OTCMKTS:AGXXF) Short Interest Up 11.4% in June

Agilyx ASA (OTCMKTS:AGXXF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 215,300 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the June 15th total of 193,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Get Agilyx ASA alerts:

Agilyx ASA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGXXF opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. Agilyx ASA has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.60.

About Agilyx ASA

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Agilyx ASA, a technology company, engages in the chemically recycling of difficult-to-recycle post-use plastic streams. The company operates through two segments, Agilyx and Cyclyx. Its conversion technology utilizes pyrolysis without a catalyst and converts mixed waste plastic to naphtha and fuels, as well as depolymerizes plastics, which include polystyrene and PMMA back into virgin-quality products.

Receive News & Ratings for Agilyx ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilyx ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.