Agnes Catherine Ngo Sells 3,333 Shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Stock

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $75,559.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,357 shares in the company, valued at $1,708,343.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Agnes Catherine Ngo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 13th, Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $70,626.27.

Shares of NYSE CPF opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.85. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $24.49. The firm has a market cap of $648.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.13.

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $61.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.78 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 50.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPF. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 359.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 462,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,140,000 after acquiring an additional 362,232 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 648,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,814,000 after acquiring an additional 286,110 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 384,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after acquiring an additional 119,399 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,248,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,562,000 after acquiring an additional 112,105 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 119,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 57,418 shares during the period. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

