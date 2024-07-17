Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Short Interest Down 5.3% in June

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,090,000 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the June 15th total of 12,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Alcoa Stock Performance

NYSE:AA opened at $38.65 on Wednesday. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $45.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.52 and a 200-day moving average of $34.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.19). Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -10.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AA. L1 Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter worth about $72,658,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,730,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,312,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,423 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 202.2% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,491,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,399,000 after purchasing an additional 997,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 3,731.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 799,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,190,000 after purchasing an additional 778,831 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.50 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.45.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

