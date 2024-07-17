Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Sets New 52-Week High at $48.88

Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.88 and last traded at $48.88, with a volume of 414 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.44.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.01. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 27,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 12,269 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,901,000 after acquiring an additional 23,875 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $322,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 324,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,581,000 after acquiring an additional 42,149 shares during the period. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $700,000.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

